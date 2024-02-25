O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $46.76 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,341 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises about 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $46,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,578 shares of company stock valued at $29,434,234 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.4 %

HIG stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $96.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

