O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,167 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 132.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 30.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 102,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after buying an additional 23,727 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $169.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.