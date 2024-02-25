O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 541,518 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,518 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Coterra Energy worth $39,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $151,999,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.98 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.