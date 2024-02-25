O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Takes $260,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,298,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,100,000 after purchasing an additional 99,646 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,375,000. Pecaut & CO. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 220,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 324,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 109,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BILS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.35. 249,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,659. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $99.25.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

