O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 553 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,494,000 after acquiring an additional 148,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,768. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day moving average is $105.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

