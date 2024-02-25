O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Reduces Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 387,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,571,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,395,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 38,681 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,690,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

CG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,719. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

