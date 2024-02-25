O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 636 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.56. 772,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,722. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $115.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.66.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

