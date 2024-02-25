O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Lowers Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,860,092.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,181,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $110,792.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,800.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,860,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,181,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,439 shares of company stock worth $5,904,479. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ARWR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.6 %

ARWR stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,291. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

