O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.2% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.52 and its 200 day moving average is $156.64. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

