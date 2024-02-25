O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $835,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,040 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $42.22. 3,440,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,414. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 52.25%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

