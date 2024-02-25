O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $694,000 Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,317,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,274 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MOO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.78. 36,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,385. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $69.93 and a twelve month high of $90.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

