O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after buying an additional 300,304 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.00. 2,855,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,845. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $252.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

