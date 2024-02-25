O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVOO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.52. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $96.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

