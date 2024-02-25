O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Cuts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 171.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Parcel Service Price Performance
UPS stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,414,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.56 and a 200 day moving average of $155.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
United Parcel Service Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service
In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
United Parcel Service Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
