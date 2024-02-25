O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires 476 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.0 %

GOOG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $145.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,519,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,482,362. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

