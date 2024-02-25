O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes $555,000 Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,040 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. AppFolio comprises about 0.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in AppFolio by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in AppFolio by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AppFolio by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

AppFolio Trading Up 2.6 %

AppFolio stock traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.31. The company had a trading volume of 272,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,383. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.65. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.58 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7,879.63 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.