O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 491 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Samsara by 3,665.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In related news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,186,781.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,949,852 shares of company stock worth $64,285,830. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Samsara Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IOT stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,491. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

