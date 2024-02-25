O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,900 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,008,646 shares of company stock valued at $461,832,871 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Coupang stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.40. 12,239,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,719,931. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CPNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

