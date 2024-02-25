O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $424,000 Investment in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Stock Performance

NXT stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.94. 3,498,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 30.98. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nextracker

Nextracker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.