O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $897,000 in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up 0.8% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after buying an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after buying an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDU. StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

EDU traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,210. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.98 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

