O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $827,000 in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Okta accounts for approximately 0.7% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 37.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

