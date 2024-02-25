O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Invests $484,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Zscaler accounts for 0.4% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zscaler by 60.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $30,907,722. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.34.

Get Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ ZS traded up $9.08 on Friday, reaching $235.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,217,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.05. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.