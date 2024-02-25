O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,775,000 after purchasing an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,599,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,834,163. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,847 shares of company stock worth $3,848,956 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

