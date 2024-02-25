O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. ServiceNow comprises 1.5% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after purchasing an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,074,319,000 after purchasing an additional 112,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,201 shares of company stock worth $12,640,653. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $770.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $740.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $648.72. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

