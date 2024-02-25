O Dell Group LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 10.2% of O Dell Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. O Dell Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $33,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,370,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.78. The company had a trading volume of 385,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,424. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.08. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $127.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

