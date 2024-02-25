O Dell Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

O Dell Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Select Asset Management & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $759,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 244,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 37,973,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,817,660. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

