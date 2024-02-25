NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $900.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $820.03.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $597.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.73. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.