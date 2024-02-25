NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $850.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $820.03.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $597.38 and a 200-day moving average of $504.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $23,980,000. TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 33,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $10,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.