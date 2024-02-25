Numerai GP LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Numerai GP LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 42,019 shares during the period. Teekay Tankers accounts for approximately 1.1% of Numerai GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.24% of Teekay Tankers worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TNK. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNK. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday.

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of TNK traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 786,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,157. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

