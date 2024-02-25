Numerai GP LLC Trims Stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Numerai GP LLC lessened its holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173,113 shares during the period. Veradigm makes up 1.2% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.25% of Veradigm worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Veradigm by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Veradigm by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

MDRX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,857. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.61. Veradigm Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Monday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

