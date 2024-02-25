Numerai GP LLC Sells 471,509 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471,509 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,869,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $133,345,000. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Horizon by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,078,000 after buying an additional 5,158,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 807.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,709 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,327,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Citigroup started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE FHN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,441. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

