Numerai GP LLC Sells 10,960 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Numerai GP LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Insulet by 228.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $12.93 on Friday, reaching $184.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,435. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

