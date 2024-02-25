Numerai GP LLC Sells 102,379 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Numerai GP LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,379 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Clarus by 7.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clarus by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Clarus by 13.7% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.80. 279,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,783. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.61. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

