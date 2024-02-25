Numerai GP LLC Purchases 439,719 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,719 shares during the quarter. Applied Digital makes up 1.2% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Applied Digital by 140.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 619,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 362,029 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $755,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Digital by 81.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 56,049 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 110.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 606,347 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Applied Digital Trading Down 6.6 %

Applied Digital stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,405,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87. Applied Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $354,450 over the last ninety days. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

