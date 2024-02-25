Numerai GP LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Murphy USA by 34.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA traded up $6.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $413.46. 165,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $372.47 and a 200-day moving average of $355.98. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $414.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

