NU (NYSE:NU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.
NU Stock Performance
NYSE:NU opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NU has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. TheStreet downgraded NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.
Institutional Trading of NU
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NU by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NU
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.