Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Announces Earnings Results

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $355.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 9.8 %

NWN stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 912,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,701. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Northwest Natural

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,748,000 after purchasing an additional 135,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,402,000 after purchasing an additional 65,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.