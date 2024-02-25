Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Announces Earnings Results

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $355.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Northwest Natural updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.
Northwest Natural Stock Performance
Shares of NWN stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 912,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Northwest Natural Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.
About Northwest Natural
Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.
