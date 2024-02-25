Northern Trust Corp Purchases 89,774 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,774 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $240,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.69. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.