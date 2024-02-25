Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,452,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $271,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR opened at $234.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.64.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

