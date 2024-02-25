Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,671,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $211,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,322 shares of company stock worth $10,460,112 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $138.10 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

