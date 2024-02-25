Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,228,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.47% of Tyson Foods worth $263,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $53.81 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

