Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $305.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $255.00.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

NSC stock opened at $258.01 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $261.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

