Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Norfolk Southern worth $28,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $258.01 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.63.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

