Nordic American Tankers (NAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 42.78%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.04 million. On average, analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $839.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Report on Nordic American Tankers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile



Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

