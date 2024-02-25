Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.53 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Newmark Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.150 EPS.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.29 on Friday. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 65.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6,298.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Articles

