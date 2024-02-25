NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Announces Earnings Results

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 110.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%.

NeuroMetrix Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $3.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NeuroMetrix in a report on Monday, February 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Featured Articles

