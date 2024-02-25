Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $143.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $182,003.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,287 shares of company stock worth $39,030,729. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.