Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a market perform rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.50.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.99. Roku has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,095 shares of company stock worth $10,760,420. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 85.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth $63,556,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $90,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

