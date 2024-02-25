Needham & Company LLC Increases NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $24.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

